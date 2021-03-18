USA Helping out with Vaccine, Ford guarded about LRT funding top-up
Premier Doug Fold got a pleasant surprise at the end of his news conference in Hamilton today—the US is going to ship 1.5 Million doses of AstraZenica Vaccine to Canada. Reuters is reporting that Mexico will receive 2.5 million does of the vaccine and Canada will receive 1.5 million doses.
“This virus has no borders,” the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. “We only put the virus behind us if we’re helping our global partners.”
Ford’s response was Joyous…”God Bless America,” he declared. He told reporters that he had personally communicated to US President Biden about needing vaccine and had done so with Donald Trump as well.
Two officials said the vaccine would be delivered in “short order” once the deal was completed, but they declined to give a more specific timetable.
Guarded answer to LRT question
If it’s Hamilton, it must be time for an LRT question. Ford was asked if Ontario was prepared to up its share of LRT funding if the federal government would do likewise. With Mayor Fred Eisenberger on one side of him and Flamborough Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly on the other, Ford provided a guarded answer in which he was careful to mention Hamilton Council three times as one of the groups he would listen to on the subject. as well as MPP Skelly. Council passed a resolution recently asking Ford government officials to appear before council to explain negotiations that had been underway without Council involvement or knowledge. Ford pointedly included council in his remarks today. He said his government would not “impose” a decision on Hamilton—an apparent reference to the “LRT or nothing” proposition that was presented by the Wynne government.