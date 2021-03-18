Receive up to $10,000 for a project in your Burlington community or neighbourhood.
Here’s a chance to spruce up a neighbourhood park or playground while fostering a sense of neighbourhood. The Neighbourhood Community Matching Fund has been created to inspire Burlington residents to come up with projects in their community to bring neighbourhoods and communities together to make new connections and create a sense of belonging..
The funds objectives are defined as follows:
- Improve, build and strengthen Burlington neighbourhoods
- Create a greater sense of belonging
- Foster individual well-being and community pride
- Inspire residents to become more actively involved in the community
- Build stronger relationships
Matching funds
With the support of the City of Burlington, the Neighbourhood Community Matching Fund for 2021 will focus on projects that enhance infrastructure amenities within parks, gardens, buildings on public lands or on lands that are accessible to public that met the goal of the fund.
These projects will allow neighbourhood and community groups to initiate, manage and implement projects that make a difference to the neighbourhood or community group. Approved projects receive up to 50 per cent of the funding for the project from the City. The neighbourhood or community group would match this funding with an equal contribution made up through any combination of volunteer hours, donated service, donated materials and supplies or other funds raised, such as cash donations.
Application Timelines:
Application deadline: April 30, 2021
Notice of decisions: Early June 2021
Agreements signed: 1 month from award notification