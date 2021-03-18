New Long Term Care beds for Hamilton
The Ford Government is starting to roll out approval for Long Term Care bed re[placement and expansion as part of its promise to deliver 30,000 much-needed long-term care spaces over ten years.
In Hamilton the approved projects are:
• Shalom Village Nursing Home has been allocated 76 new and 60 upgraded spaces. The project will involve renovation and addition and will result in a 200-bed home in Hamilton as part of a campus of care. The home will offer services to the Jewish community.
• St. Peter’s Residence at Chedoke has been allocated 64 new spaces. The project will involve addition to the existing building and will result in a 285-bed home in Hamilton.
“The number of people in Hamilton who will need long-term care is expected to rise over the next decade,” said Donna Skelly, MPP for Flamborough-Glanbrook. “Today’s announcement will help ensure we have safe, modern spaces ready for them.”
Criteria for selecting the projects being announced today included:
• Upgrading older homes in response to lessons learned around improved Infection Prevention and Control (IPAC) measures, particularly the elimination of three and four-bed rooms;
• Adding spaces to areas where there is high need;
• Addressing the growing needs of diverse groups, including Francophone and Indigenous communities; and/or,
• Promoting campuses of care to better address the specialized care needs of residents.
QUICK FACTS
As of December 2020, more than 40,000 people across Ontario were on the waitlist to access a long-term care bed.
Today’s announcement was part of 80 new long-term care projects, which will lead to an additional 7,510 new and 4,197 upgraded long-term care spaces.