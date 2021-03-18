New: All indigenous adults can get vaccinated regardless of age
Effective immediately, eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine in Hamilton is being expanded from Indigenous adults 55 years of age and older to all Indigenous adults.
Any eligible member from the Indigenous population can book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination by calling the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7. These are all by-appointment only clinics, walk-ins are not permitted. Due to potential call volumes expected at the call centre, we ask that those who are calling for an appointment are patient and call back if the lines are busy.
Hamilton Public Health Services continues to work with local Indigenous organizations to set up a pop-up vaccination clinic for Indigenous people during the last week of March. Details about the clinic will be available soon.
“Collaborating with Hamilton Public Health Services means we can ensure all eligible members of the Indigenous community have the opportunity to be vaccinated in locations that work for them, whether it’s at a large-scale clinic, through a mobile pop-up clinic in their neighbourhood or in another setting. Booking vaccine appointments for Indigenous adults will ensure they can be part of stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Hamilton and its disproportionate impact on our community.” said Constance McKnight, Chief Executive Officer, De dwa da dehs nye>s Aboriginal Health Centre