Large fire at former Hamilton Mountain Police Station “deemed suspicious”

Hamilton Police have called in the Ontario Fire Marshall to investigate a fire that occurred early Wednesday morning at the former Hamilton Mountain Police Station. Emergency crews were called to 488 Upper Wellington Street at the Wellington-Inverness intersection at 2:30AM Wednesday.

The fire was extinguished and police have deemed the fire “suspicious”. The damage is concentrated at the northwest corner of the building and was estimated at $425,000.

No one was injured.

There was some confusion amongst the media and the public about the address of the fire, with some reports saying that it was at 500 Upper Wellington St, which is the former Bible for Mission Thrift Store (currently the Legacy Realty building). However, the Bay Observer can confirm that the structure on fire was actually the neighbouring building, 488 Upper Wellington (the former Hamilton Mountain Police Station).

The Upper Wellington Police Station was used from December 1956 until December 2003. In 2003, a new station was built at 400 Rymal Rd E, adjacent to Turner Park. The Turner Park location is the current Hamilton Mountain Police Station. The station serves Flamborough, Dundas, Ancaster, Binbrook/Glanbrook, and the Hamilton Mountain.

In 2003, 488 Upper Wellington was decommissioned. It is unclear if the building has been used since then for other purposes. In September 2003, a report to Hamilton City Council requested that the City approve the site to be sold. The report reads that “The net proceeds from the sale of the subject property will be used to offset the capital costs of the new Mountain Station located at Rymal Road.” The Bay Observer has been unable to confirm if the property was ever approved for sale by the CIty, but it appears that the report was not approved because the property remains listed as a “current City-owned property” on the City’s website.

Fire deemed suspicious

On Thursday evening around 8:30PM, police had left the location. A restoration crew was present boarding up the sides of the building impacted by the fire and police tape was still in place. A fence has also been erected around the back of the building.

At this point, police have been mum on details other than confirming that the incident is “suspicious” and that the investigation is ongoing.

ARTICLE AND PHOTOS BY: KEVIN GEENEN