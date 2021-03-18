Local, Ontario COVID cases rise
Hamilton Public Health reported 60 new COVID cases—up from Wednesday’s 48. There were no deaths reported. There were four new outbreaks and four reported over. The Hamilton General Hospital Short Stay unit reported an outbreak involving there patients. There was another outbreak at Rygiel Support Services where one staff tested positive. At Mountview Elementary School one staff and one student tested positive as did one staff member at Elmhurst Place. Of existing outbreaks, Hamilton General Hospital Unit 8 West reported four more cases, There were three more at Juravinski Unit F5 and three more at West Valley Suites.
Halton Public Health reported 49 new cases, up from 42 Wednesday. 24 were in Oakville, 11 in Milton nine in Burlington and five in Halton Hills. No deaths were reported by the Halton Public Health Unit.
Over 1500 Ontario cases for second day in a row
Ontario reported 1,553 cases of COVID19 and 15 deaths. Nearly 58,600 tests were completed. Locally, there are 404 new cases in Toronto, 294 in Peel and 176 in York Region. Hospitalizations decreased by 11 to 730, but ICU cases were up by four to 304. 58,119 people were vaccinated yesterday bringing the total to 1,359,453. 292,000 people are fully vaccinated