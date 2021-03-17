Third wave is here as Ontario records highest daily COVID count in a month
Ontario is reporting 1,508 cases of COVID19 and 14 deaths. The daily case count is the highest in a month, as health officials say Ontario is officially into a third wave. More than half the new cases are of the new variants that have cropped up over the past weeks. Over 49,100 tests completed. Locally, there are 542 new cases in Toronto, 253 in Peel and 107 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, another 58,000 vaccinations were administered brining the total number of vaccinations in Ontario to 1,301,334. 290,000 Ontarians are now fully vaccinated.
Hamilton hospitalizations spike
Hamilton has reported another spike in hospitalizations. There are 93 COVID patients in Hamilton Hospitals—up eight from yesterday and up 45 from last Friday. One additional death was reported. Hamilton Public Health says there were 66 more cases in the last 24 hours, eight less than yesterday’s reporting. The was a new outbreak at the Community Church in Millgrove where there is an outbreak of nine cases. outbreak at Juravinski Hospital F3 Unit added four more cases for a total of 26. There was another outbreak at Central Elementary School involving two students.
Halton cases dropped by 10 to 30 –11 cases in Oakville, 10 in Burlington, seven in Milton and two in Halton Hills.