Outbreak at Juravinski adds to Hamilton Hospitalization surge
An outbreak at Juravinski HospitalF3 Unit has added 14 more COVID cases to Hamilton’s COVID count, bringing the total in this latest outbreak to 40—29 patients and 11 staff. As a result, Hamilton Hospitalization have now moved past the 100 mark to 104. There was also a death reported in Hamilton. There were actually only 48 new cases reported overnight. In addition to the outbreak at Juravinski there were four more positive tests in the outbreak at the DHL Centre in Mt.Hope. The outbreak at the Community Church in Waterdown added another case making the total now 10. There was also a new outbreak at the Hamilton Fitness Academy where one patron and two staff tested positive.
In Halton there were 42 new cases and no deaths. 22 of the new cases were in Milton. 11 in Oakville, nine in Burlington and none in Halton Hills.
Ontario is reporting 1,508 cases of COVID19 and 14 deaths. The daily case count is the highest in a month, as health officials say Ontario is officially into a third wave. More than half the new cases are of the new variants that have cropped up over the past weeks. Over 49,100 tests completed. Locally, there are 542 new cases in Toronto, 253 in Peel and 107 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, another 58,000 vaccinations were administered brining the total number of vaccinations in Ontario to 1,301,334. 290,000 Ontarians are now fully vaccinated.