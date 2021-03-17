Enjoying the restaurant experience in Hamilton during pandemic
The COVID pandemic has been particularly hard on the restaurant industry, Among the regulations that have restricted capacity are these
Buffet-style service is not permitted.
All patrons must be seated when eating or drinking at the establishment.
Tables must be separated by a minimum of 2 metres or by plexiglass/an impermeable barrier.
A limit of 4 patrons may be seated together.
Maximum number of patrons that can be seated indoors is 10, regardless of the number of rooms in the premise Patrons in private rooms in restaurants or bars are included in the maximum number of 10 that are permitted indoors.
Line-ups/patrons congregating inside or outside venues must be managed by the venue and requires physical distancing of 2 metres between patrons and face coverings.
Face coverings must be worn indoors, except when eating or drinking.
Employees must wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) that provides protection of eyes, nose and mouth while providing services if the employee is required to come within 2 metres of another person who is not wearing a mask/face covering when indoors and the employee and patron are not separated by plexiglass/an impermeable barrier.
Despite the challenges, the industry is adapting. One of the restaurants that has made the restriction work is Caro with locations on Main and Ottawa Streets and also on James North,