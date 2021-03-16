Province reports COVID booking glitches have been resolved. 9,000 Hamilton appointments booked
Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly has provided updated information on the number of vaccines booked through the provincial portal system to date and information on the resolution of certain vaccine portal issues.
As of this morning more than 133 thousand (1st & 2nd doses) have been booked through the provincial online portal system.
In Hamilton, 9 thousand vaccine appointments were booked online on the first day.
Issues resolved
With regard to the error messages that many users were experiencing on the first day of the rollout of the provincial booking system, health officials issued the following status update:
- Some users reported receiving an error message reading “Form has been tampered with”:
This issue has been RESOLVED.
- Some users reported receiving an error message reading “400 Cache”:
This issue has been RESOLVED.
- Some Public Health Units had incorrect phone numbers / contact information:
This issue has been RESOLVED.
- Some users in the Ottawa PHU have reported that their postal codes cannot be validated on the online portal:
This issue is ONGOING. As a temporary solution, clients are being advised to use the postal code of a known public facility close by.
- Some users are frustrated that they call the 1-888-999-6488 Provincial Information Line, only to be told that they have to call their local PHU to book by phone.
We are working to fix the referral systems to public health units that are not using our provincial contact centre so that callers will not need to wait twice. We strongly encourage everyone who can to visit Ontario.ca/BookVaccine as a first step, where they will be provided with their designated contact centre. When clients input their postal code to the portal, it will advise on which number to call (if you prefer to book by phone), either the Provincial Information Line, or your local public health unit.
- More information on the online Vaccination portal.
