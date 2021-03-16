Ontario reports 1,074 new COVID cases amid low testing
Ontario is reporting 1,074 cases of COVID19 but only 28,500 tests completed. There were 11 deaths reported as well. Locally, there are 313 new cases in Toronto, 199 in Peel and 101 in York Region. Hospitalizations increased by 62 cases to 761—the highest hospitalization rate in over a month. There were 51,579 vaccinations completed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,243,132 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that have been administered. Almost 289,000 Ontarians are now fully vaccinated.
Hamilton hospitalizations rise
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 74 new COVID cases, and no deaths, but a major spike in hospitalizations. Hospitalizations sit at 85 after a weekend where only 48 hospital cases were reported. Some of the new cases are coming from the hospitals themselves. The Juravinski Hospital outbreak at F3 Unit has added eight cases, bringing the total to 22 cases. Meanwhile there has been a second outbreak at Juravinski Unit F5 affecting four patients. At Hamilton General, Unit 8 West there were four more cases reported bringing the total there to seven. There was also a new outbreak at Hatts Off Group Home involving a single resident. The outbreak at Supercuts in Waterdown added three more cases as did the DHL logistics centre in Mount hope.
Halton reported 40 new cases—a drop of three from the weekend, and one death. Oakville had 18 cases, Burlington 13, Halton Hills six and Milton three. There are now only three open outbreaks in Halton.