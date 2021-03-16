“it all comes down to vaccine supply:” Ford
It appears the IT department at the Health Ministry got most of the bugs out of the Vaccine Appointment Portal that was launched yesterday. At Premier Ford’s news conference today, not one of the reporters’ questions dealt with any glitches. As it was the government announced that 133,000 people did get through and secured appointments yesterday and by mid-day more than 100,000 had used the system successfully today.
Ford expressed some impatience when asked why massage therapists are getting the shot when the 80-plus population hadn’t been completed yet. He urged local Medical Officers of Health to concentrate on the most vulnerable population before expanding the program.
Ford didn’t take the bait when Toronto Sun writer Brian Lilley asked him at what point does he as premier need to step in and overrule the Medical officials when it comes to opening up things like kids sports. Ford repeated his pledge to always listen to the health experts, who are coming under increasing skepticism for the array of contradictory and mixed messaging they have been providing over the past year.
Vaccine supply continues to be the issue
Ford continued to put pressure on the Federal government to get greater supplies of vaccine into the system. He expressed some frustration about the inability of federal officials to provide reliable forecasts about vaccine shipment arrivals. He pointed out that Ontario is poised to handle many times the available vaccinations if supplies were available. He also addressed the issue of Family doctors administering the vaccine, in their own offices, something that would be helpful to persons who have mobility issues.