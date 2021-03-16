Hamilton hospitalizations soar in two days
Hamilton has reported another spike in hospitalizations. There are 93 COVID patients in Hamilton Hospitals—up eight from yesterday and up 45 from last Friday. One additional death was reported. Hamilton Public Health says there were 66 more cases in the last 24 hours, eight less than yesterday’s reporting. The was a new outbreak at the Community Church in Millgrove where there is an outbreak of nine cases. outbreak at Juravinski Hospital F3 Unit added four more cases for a total of 26. There was another outbreak at Central Elementary School involving two students.
Halton cases dropped by 10 to 30 –11 cases in Oakville, 10 in Burlington, seven in Milton and two in Halton Hills.
Ontario cases, testing down
Ontario is reporting 1,074 cases of COVID19 but only 28,500 tests completed. There were 11 deaths reported as well. Locally, there are 313 new cases in Toronto, 199 in Peel and 101 in York Region. Hospitalizations increased by 62 cases to 761—the highest hospitalization rate in over a month. There were 51,579 vaccinations completed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,243,132 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that have been administered. Almost 289,000 Ontarians are now fully vaccinated.