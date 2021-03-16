Burlington honoured for virtual events
The City of Burlington was recently recognized by Festivals and Events Ontario (FEO) with an Achievement Award for virtual Canada Day Celebration and Santa’s Holiday Magic Trail, both held in 2020.
Burlington Fire Department volunteer firefighter Scott Dynes was nominated for a Volunteer of the Year award and was recognized for his time and efforts in delivering Santa’s Holiday Magic Trail. Dynes donated the use of his antique fire truck as well as his time to drive Santa around Burlington’s neighbourhoods in cold, windy and at times, unfavourable weather for long hours. The antique firetruck has no roof.
This year’s FEO awards were based on the theme of “Adapt, pivot, evolve” as events were brand new and innovative, cancelled or modified due to the pandemic.
About Festivals and Events Ontario
Festivals & Events Ontario (FEO) has been representing the festivals and events industry in Ontario for 30 years, making sure communities continue to produce unique, quality festivals in all corners of the province. Providing education, professional development and networking while fostering a community of passionate people invested in the festival and event industry, FEO works hard to deliver membership benefits that help support the growth of the industry.
Chris Glenn, Director of Recreation, Community and Culture commented, “This pandemic has caused a lot of change, but our staff and all our departments did an excellent job pivoting to bring something special to residents. A lot of hard work went into virtual Canada Day and the Santa’s Holiday Magic Trail so this award is well deserved.”