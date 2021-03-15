Walmart at Mohawk and Upper Sherman to close
It was only a matter of time. But today Walmart Canada made it official—the Walmart store at Mohawk Road and Upper Sherman will be closed. The property located at the County Fair Plaza was one of the Zeller Stores that Walmart took over and renovated when the US shopping giant came to Canada . The plaza was also home to a No-Frills that closed a few years ago. The plaza had become increasingly desolate as no tenant moved into the No Frills space and the parking lot had been allowed to deteriorate.
Walmart Canada announced the closure in a news release that the company is investing over $500 million this year in its store network, with a focus on refurbishing and refreshing stores in communities across the country. When the work is done, 60 percent of Walmart’s will have undergone a re-fresh.
In a release, the company said, “These updates are the latest in a series of store investments, building on the retailer’s planned $3.5 billion investment over the next five years to make the online and in-store shopping experience simpler, faster and more convenient for Walmart customers.”
Other stores to close
Walmart Canada will also close five other stores: Malton, Calgary, Edmonton Kitchener East and St. John’s South, Nfld. Employees at these stores will be offered positions at nearby Walmart. Each of these locations is in a market that is already well served by other Walmart stores.
“When a customer chooses to shop at our stores we want to do everything we can to ensure they are met with the best and most modern experience possible,” said Sam Wankowski, Chief Operations Officer, Walmart Canada. That certainly was not the case with the Hamilton outlet.