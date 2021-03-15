Hospitalizations soar in Hamilton from 48 to 85
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 74 new COVID cases, and no deaths, but a major spike in hospitalizations. Hospitalizations sit at 85 after a weekend where only 48 hospital cases were reported. Some of the new cases are coming from the hospitals themselves. The Juravinski Hospital outbreak at F3 Unit has added eight cases, bringing the total to 22 cases. Meanwhile there has been a second outbreak at Juravinski Unit F5 affecting four patients. At Hamilton General, Unit 8 West there were four more cases reported bringing the total there to seven. There was also a new outbreak at Hatts Off Group Home involving a single resident. The outbreak at Supercuts in Waterdown added three more cases as did the DHL logistics centre in Mount hope.
Halton reported 40 new cases—a drop of three from the weekend, and one death. Oakville had 18 cases, Burlington 13, Halton Hills six and Milton three. There are now only three open outbreaks in Halton.
Ontario reported 1268 new cases
Ontario is reporting 1,268 cases of COVID19 and nearly 34,000 tests completed. There were nine deaths reported. Locally, there are 366 new cases in Toronto, 220 in Peel and 147 in York Region. There were 33,198 vaccinations administered yesterday bringing the total number of shots so far in Ontario to 1.191,553. 287,283 people have been fully vaccinated.