Calls for Sam Oosterhoff to resign over participation in anti-abortion event
Doug Ford has another Sam Oosterhoff eruption on his hands. The Niagara West MPP is going to headline an event hosted by anti-abortion clubs at three Ontario universities. The March 17 event, titled “Gen Z: Challenging Abortion In Politics,” is a joint effort of the University of Ottawa students for life, the Carleton Pro-life network and the University of Waterloo students for life.
Oosterhoff’s anti-abortion views are well known but opposition members of the legislature are calling for Oosterhoff’s removal as parliamentary assistant to the education minister, because the anti abortion event is also sponsored by “National Campus Life Network,” an organization that in the past had posted a message linking abortion to the Holocaust
The event description on the Ottawa U club’s Facebook page describes Oosterhoff as a “pro-life badass” and states: “Calling all Gen Z (1997-2012) pro life people and activists! (Of course, everyone is welcome.) Next week on March 17th, at 7pm, MPP Sam Oosterhoff will be speaking about being a young pro-lifer in politics. Oosterhoff is a member of the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario and was first elected at the age of 19 in a November 2016 byelection, and is the YOUNGEST Ontario MPP to ever be elected.”
Oosterhoff defended his participation in virtual event saying, ““I don’t think anyone is surprised to know that I am pro-life,” Oosterhoff told PressProgress. “I have always been very clear where I stand when it comes to protecting the right to life.”
NCLN has a video gallery with videos about “abortion and porn,” “graphic images” and “the new dictatorship.”
Asked about Oosterhoff’s involvement in the event, Premier Doug Ford said nothing should be compared to the Holocaust adding, “Ill be talking to Sam tonight.”