Data catch-up partly responsible for 1700 new COVID cases reported in Ontario
Ontario is reporting 1,747 cases of COVID19 but health officials say the high count is partly due to data catch-up. There were 15 deaths reported. Over 47,600 tests were completed. Locally, there are 545 new cases in Toronto, 352 in Peel and 163 in York Region. 41,859 people were vaccinated yesterday, bringing the total number of shots administered to 1,158,355. 285,000 people have received both doses,
Hamilton Public Health 1s reporting 48 new COVID cases—a drop of 30 from Friday’s reporting. There were two additional deaths. The outbreak at DHL logistics at the Airport added three more cases for a total of 12. In addition, there is another outbreak in the DHL supply chain affecting three staff. There is a new outbreak at Juravinski Hospital F3 Unit involving five patients. The John Reesor Centre reported one staff member had tested positive, and the Native Women’s Centre reported one client testing positive.
Halton’s case count dropped by four to 41. 17 of the new cases were in Oakville, 12 in Milton, eight in Burlington and four in Halton Hills The outbreak at Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Home was declared over.