Capacity limits for weddings, funerals, and religious services increased under Grey Lockdown Level
Friday morning the Government of Ontario announced that capacity limits for weddings, funerals, and religious services will increase under Grey Lockdown Level.
The current restrictions allow a maximum of 10 people in religious buildings. The capacity limits will now be increased to 15% of building code occupancy.
Regions in Red, Orange, Yellow, or Green levels have limits of 30%. Those restrictions remain unchanged.
The move comes after a widespread multifaith advocacy campaign led by Cardinal Thomas Collins, Archbishop of Toronto. Cardinal Collins wrote last week in a public letter to the Government of Ontario that “a funeral at St. Michael’s Cathedral (capacity 1,500) will be capped at 10 people, while around the corner dozens can enter the local liquor store and thousands will visit the Eaton Centre. This makes no sense.”
It appears that the letter from Cardinal Collins and the corresponding advocacy campaign made a direct impact.
The capacity limit change comes into effect on Monday, March 15.