Hamilton weekend COVID count 131 cases
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 83 new COVID cases, bringing the weekend total to 131 cases. There were no deaths reported. The outbreak at Juravinski Hospital added nine cases, bringing the total to 14, and the outbreak at DHL Logistics in Mt.Hope added 2 cases. There was a new outbreak at the Mission Services overflow shelter in east Hamilton involving one staff member. There was a outbreak as well at Hamilton General involving two patients and one staff member.
Halton Public Health is reporting 43 new COVID cases—18 in Oakville, 12 in each of Burlington and Milton and one case in Halton Hills. Halton has not recorded a COVID fatality in 12 days. The outbreak at the Amica in Georgetown is declared over.
“Data catch-up” inflates Ontario totals
Ontario is reporting 1,747 cases of COVID19 but health officials say the high count is partly due to data catch-up. There were 15 deaths reported. Over 47,600 tests were completed. Locally, there are 545 new cases in Toronto, 352 in Peel and 163 in York Region. 41,859 people were vaccinated yesterday, bringing the total number of shots administered to 1,158,355. 285,000 people have received both doses,