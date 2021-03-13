Local COVID cases drop from yesterday’s reporting
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 48 new COVID cases—a drop of 30 from Friday’s reporting. There were two additional deaths. The outbreak at DHL logistics at the Airport added three more cases for a total of 12. In addition, there is another outbreak in the DHL supply chain affecting three staff. There is a new outbreak at Juravinski Hospital F3 Unit involving five patients. The John Reesor Centre reported one staff member had tested positive, and the Native Women’s Centre reported one client testing positive.
Halton’s case count dropped by four to 41. 17 of the new cases were in Oakville, 12 in Milton, eight in Burlington and four in Halton Hills The outbreak at Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Home was declared over.
Ontario COVID cases spiking
Ontario’s new COVID case count is heading in the wrong direction. The province is reporting 1,468 cases of COVID19 bringing the last seven-day average to 1337 cases compared to 1034 in the previous seven-day period. and over 58,400 tests completed. There were 11 deaths reported. Locally, there are 381 new cases in Toronto, 226 in Peel and 168 in York Region. Yesterday 53,586 vaccinations were administered bringing the total number of vaccinations in Ontario to 1,116,496.