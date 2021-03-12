Time to ‘spring forward’ and test, check and change smoke and carbon monoxide alarms

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

If you agree that local journalism is worth your support, will you consider making a donation of any size?

At a time when many on-line news services are moving to paywalls the Bay Observer prefers to try a different approach that involves the Bay Observer family.

Coverage of local news has never been more important in our democratic society as the number of news voices has diminished. You can help us not only maintain the quality coverage we have been providing, but to improve it, by allowing us to being more voices and more coverage to our loyal readers and followers.

For more than a dozen years the Bay Observer has been providing a fresh perspective on the important local events and issues that face our communities.

When clocks spring forward one hour for Daylight Savings on March 14 at 2:00 a.m., the Hamilton Fire Department is asking residents to test, check and change their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Test the smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in your home to make sure they work. Press the button on battery powered or hard-wired alarms; keep it pressed down until you hear the alarm sound. If your alarm has no button, it is outdated and should be replaced. If you have a 10-year sealed battery-operated alarm, there is no need to change the battery. If you test this alarm and it does not work, replace the entire smoke or carbon monoxide alarm immediately to ensure continued protection.

Check the expiry date by looking at the date of manufacture marked on the back of the alarm. All smoke alarms have expiry dates, whether they are battery operated or hard-wired. Smoke alarms should be replaced at least every 10 years from the date of manufacture, not the date of purchase. All carbon monoxide alarms also have expiry dates, which are typically between seven to 10 years.

Changing Batteries

Change the batteries or backup batteries – depending on the type of alarm – as needed. Batteries in a smoke, carbon monoxide or combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarm should be changed every six months. Alarms that are hard-wired into your home’s electrical system have backup batteries that should also be changed every six months.

Quick Facts

• Smoke alarms are required on every storey of the home and outside of all sleeping areas. For added protection, it is recommended to also install smoke alarms inside all bedrooms.

• Carbon monoxide alarms must be installed outside all sleeping areas if your home has a fuel-burning appliance, fireplace or attached garage.

• Tampering with or removing the batteries from your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms is against the law. Failure to comply with the Fire Code can result in a ticket of $360 or a fine of up to $50,000.

• For more information on smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, contact the Hamilton Fire Department – Fire Prevention Division at 905 546-2424 ext. 1380, weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or visit hamilton.ca/fire.