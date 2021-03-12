THE BACH ELGAR CHOIR BROADCASTS METROPOLIS
THE BACH ELGAR CHOIR BROADCASTS METROPOLIS
The unique and innovative marriage of a classic art-deco epic film and an expressionistic choral soundtrack thrilled audiences when performed live in February 2019 by Hamilton’s Bach Elgar Choir. This year, the choir is offering house-bound arts and cinema enthusiasts the opportunity to enjoy the spectacle again through a ticketed web broadcast of the recorded event.
Over the weekend of March 19-21,2021 the Bach Elgar Choir will stream on demand Fritz Lang’s 1927 science fiction film masterpiece Metropolis along with the invented soundtrack by Alexander Cann’s 60-voice ensemble, performed and recorded in 2019.
The music features original choral compositions influenced by the work of Toronto choral conductor Christine Duncan, who workshopped components of the soundtrack with the choir. Other compositions by Ravel, Ives, Honegger, Oliveros, and Canadian composer Harry Freedman round out this innovative soundtrack to one of Time Magazine’s top 100 films of all time. Accompanying the choir are instrumentalists Connor Bennett (reeds), Evelyn Charlotte Joe (bass), Chris Palmer (guitar) and Krista Rhodes (organ, piano).
In keeping with Bach Elgar’s community focus, 50% of profits from this ticketed event will support Hamilton Food Share.
Don’t miss the opportunity to revisit this extraordinary creative experience captured in the heart of Hamilton, described as one of 2019’s best classical performances, and the Bach Elgar Choir’s most original project in recent memory.
WHEN: Between 7 p.m. Friday, March 19 to 10 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021.
WHERE: Streaming on demand via internet to your home.
TICKETS: $10 (tickets are limited)
HOW: Buy Ticket