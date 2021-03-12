New COVID cases rise locally and across province
Both Hamilton and Halton reported increases in new COVID cases. Hamilton Public Health reported 78 new cases of COVID19—up 22 from Thursday, and two more deaths. There was a new outbreak reported at Notre Dame House involving one staff. The outbreak at the DHL courier facility at the Hamilton Airport added six more staff cases bringing the total to nine.
Halton’s case count was up by 14 to 45, 21 were in Oakville, 12 in Burlington, eight in Milton and two in Halton Hills. There were no deaths reported in Halton for the ninth straight day.
Ontario case count nears 1400
The day after the Ontario COVID Science Table warned that Ontario could face a third wave of COVID due to the new variants that are rolling out, Ontario is reporting 1,371 cases of COVID19. And 18 deaths. Over 64,600 tests completed. Locally, there are 371 new cases in Toronto, 225 in Peel, 111 in York Region and 109 in Hamilton.
There were 43,503 vaccinations issued yesterday brining the total number of vaccinations province-wide to, 1,062,910.