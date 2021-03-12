Mohawk College receives grant to support Equity, Diversity and Inclusion research
Mohawk College will receive a federal grant to identify systemic barriers and establish solutions for faculty, students and staff.
The initiative will help Mohawk and 11 other community colleges across Canada, identify and overcome systemic barriers to career advancement, recruitment and retention of underrepresented and disadvantaged groups.
Mohawk already has several equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) efforts underway at the college. Now Mohawk is will undertake an institutional capacity building initiative, with the funding provided by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC), the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC).
Said Ron McKerlie, President and CEO of Mohawk College. “We have made significant progress in our efforts over the past several years but we know more can be done to ensure there is equitable access and equitable opportunity for everyone in our community. Today’s funding announcement allows us to do some important work toward achieving that goal.”
Mohawk College is one of 12 post-secondary institutions across Canada to receive a two-year grant to help identify and overcome systemic barriers in their institutions. The college will receive $200,000 in each year of the two-year project.
The goals of the project include:
• collecting and analyzing college demographic data, to examine issues of equity;
• supporting 5 taskforces involved in barrier identification and elimination action planning and implementation;
• involving more underrepresented people meaningfully in research by eliminating gaps and barriers and enhancing proven pathways, including a revised curriculum for our training in applied research methodologies targeting inclusiveness for underrepresented groups; and
• increasing and elevating equity-focussed processes in all aspects of college operation and decision-making.
Mohawk will hire hire an EDI Specialist to support the Director and Special Advisor for EDI; to support the work of five taskforces, comprised of underrepresented people to identify systemic barriers and propose solutions; and to support employee-wide demographic research of the college to establish a long-term scalable data collection process for the labour force.