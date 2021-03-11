What a stash! Police intercept truckload of weed

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

A 56-year-old Hamilton man is facing charges relating to trafficking and exporting in illegal cannabis, police seized more than 296 kilograms of cannabis that was destined for the state of Illinois, USA.

Hamilton Police were called to an industrial area in Stoney Creek on Monday, March 1, 2021 shortly after 2:30 p.m., regarding a suspicious shipment being loaded onto a transport truck.

Upon arrival police discovered processed cannabis hidden in amongst the shipment.

The vice and drug unit was contacted, attended and began an investigation.

A search warrant was executed on both the warehouse and transport truck, yielding 653 bags of cannabis, weighing approximately one pound per bag.

A 56-year-old Hamilton man has been arrested without incident and held in custody.

The estimated value of the drugs seized is believed to be more than $4.5 Million in Canadian currency.

Eric Hewitt Grewar 56-years-of-age, from Hamilton faces charges of unlawfully possessing cannabis for purpose of exporting, and a probation violation.

The cannabis was concealed inside sand blasting bags and stacked on skids for delivery. The shipment was destined for the state of Illinois, USA. The estimated value of the drugs in the USA would be approximately $5 Million US. The Vice and Drug Unit are working with the US authorities on this investigation.

“Based on the level of sophistication used to conceal the cannabis and the method used to transport it across the border police believe members of organized crime to be involved. The amount of drugs seized and the method used to avoid detection at the US border is consistent with high-level drug importing and exporting,” Detective Sergeant Jason Cattle, Vice and Drug Unit.

Hamilton Police remind the public that while cannabis is legal in Canada it is only legal to purchase at government approved stores or with a medical marihuana prescription. https://www.canada.ca/en/services/health/campaigns/cannabis/canadians.html

The vice and drug unit continues to investigate and is in contact with US authorities to determine the exact final destination of this shipment.

Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, you are asked to contact the Vice and Drug Unit by calling Detective Cory Gurman at 905-546-3826.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at https://www.crimestoppershamilton.com