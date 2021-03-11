First Ontario to become mass vaccination site

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

The FirstOntario Centre, will launch as a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Hamilton beginning March 22, 2021 . This clinic expands the local vaccination program and will be managed by Hamilton Public Health Services in partnership with St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton, Hamilton Health Sciences, Primary Care Physicians and Hamilton Paramedic Services.

The FirstOntario Centre large-scale vaccine clinic will be used on an on-going basis to accommodate those residents who are eligible for vaccine and able attend an on-site clinic. Vaccination will occur based on a phased approach outlined by the provincial government and is dependent upon adequate vaccine supply. Once the clinic opens, appointment bookings will become available to eligible recipients.

No walk-ins–appointment only

The clinic will be available on a by-appointment only basis, there will be no option for walk-ins. This clinic is anticipated to start administering vaccines slowly, with its full capacity being approximately 3,000 vaccines per day.

The existing mobile vaccination clinics, St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton West 5th Campus large-scale vaccination clinic and the Hamilton Health Sciences large-scale vaccination clinic will continue to vaccinate eligible individuals.

We need to work together to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community, to reserve healthcare and hospital capacity and to protect vulnerable settings. Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccination in Hamilton at www.hamilton.ca/COVIDvaccines.

QUICK FACTS

• All vaccination planning is based on and contingent on available COVID-19 vaccine supply.

• Vaccination roll-out is based on the prioritization framework as determined by Provincial guidelines.

• It is vital that members of the public, even those who have been vaccinated, ensure that public health measures still be practiced until it is safe and said to be safe by the health professionals in all levels of government. Public health measures include:

o stay home if you are feeling unwell

o get tested for COVID-19 if you have symptoms or have been in close contact with a confirmed positive case of COVID-19

o limit gatherings to only members of your immediate household

o maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet or 2 meters from others outside of your immediate household

o wear a mask or face covering indoors and outdoors when not able to maintain physical distancing

o wash hands frequently

