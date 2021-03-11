Caught ‘Em
Hamilton Police have arrested all four suspects in the daytime random attack of violence on an autistic male. It was back on Thursday, February 4, 2021, shortly before 12:00 p.m., when Hamilton Police responded to the shopping plaza located at Upper Gage Avenue and Lincoln Alexander Parkway for an assault. The 27 year-old male victim who is autistic, was walking alone when he was the random target of an attack.
The victim was attacked from behind by three male suspects while a fourth person remained in a nearby vehicle. One of the male suspects sprayed the victim with a substance similar to bear spray.
After the assault, all three suspects fled to the nearby vehicle. The vehicle then fled the scene.
The victim received treatment for minor injuries, including the irritant that was sprayed.
The vehicle involved was a four door black Ford Fusion, approximately 2010, with winter tires on the front and regular tires on the rear.
Hamilton Police have identified, arrested and charged all four persons responsible for this assault.
Noah Sheridan, an 18-year-old from Hamilton is charged with assault with a weapon.
22-year-old Maxamillion Poirier faces an assault charge and a breach of probation charge.
Two underage youths are also charged in the assault
The vehicle has also been located and recovered.
Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Tim Knapp by calling 905-546-2389 or Detective Sergeant Marco Delconte at 905-546-3851
To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at https://www.crimestoppershamilton.com