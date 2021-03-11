Another 15 Canadian-Made E-Buses roll out
Quebec based Nova Bus, has won an order to supply 15 Nova Bus’ long range electric buses, to the Milwaukee County Transit System.
“We look forward to introducing the Nova Bus LFSe+ buses to the Milwaukee community,” said Martin Larose, Vice President and General Manager at Nova Bus. “These zero-emission buses, which represent the perfect pairing of our proven expertise with the latest innovations in clean and sustainable technologies, is the perfect choice for the MCTS’ East-West Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, an innovative project, first-of its-kind in Wisconsin, that will efficiently connect commuters through downtown Milwaukee and expand the sustainable transit footprint in the state.”
With a fleet of 370 clean-diesel buses and a dedicated team of 1,100 drivers, mechanics and administrative staff, the MCTS provides nearly 29 million rides each year and generates a massive economic impact for the region. With a total battery capacity of 564 kWh, the LFSe+ can run between 211 and 292 miles (340 to 470 km) before needing a charge, depending on power demands and operating conditions.
“Alternative fuel buses represent the future of public transportation,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “These battery-electric buses from Nova Bus will help us transition towards greener, more sustainable, and more efficient transit for our community. Innovative technologies like this help strengthen the overall system and advance racial equity by increasing access to employment, education, healthcare, grocery stores, and other essential destinations.”
The new LFSe+ integrates traction motor and power electronics, which use advanced materials such as silicon carbide to improve heat management. The lower weight and increased power density of the technology also contributes to bus performance and durability. Powered by an integrated modular system, the electric motor significantly decreases maintenance costs and emits no greenhouse gas emissions.
For more information click here