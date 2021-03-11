Hamilton reports 56 new cases of COVID
On the first anniversary of the declaration of the COVID pandemic, Hamilton Public Health reported 56 new COVID cases and two deaths. The new case total rose by nine from Wednesday. There were three new outbreaks. Three staff at the DHL logistics facility at the airport tested positive, as did two students at St. Lawrence Catholic Elementary school. One resident at the Good Shepherd Women’s shelter at the Admiral Inn was positive. The existing outbreak at Hamilton General Hospital Unit 5 added four more positive cases, bringing the total to 23.
Halton reported 31 new cases, no deaths and no new outbreaks. 14 of the new cases were in Oakville, 11 in Milton, four in Burlington and two in Halton Hills.
Ontario passes 1 Million mark for vaccinations
Ontario is reporting 1,092 cases of COVID19 and ten deaths. Over 60,600 tests were completed. Locally, there are 293 new cases in Toronto, 199 in Peel and 79 in York Region. There were 40,610 vaccinations completed yesterday bringing the total vaccinated with at least one shot in Ontario to 1,019,407 .