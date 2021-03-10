Ontario new COVID case count creeping upwards
Ontario is reporting 1,316 cases of COVID19 and 16 deaths reported. Over 54,100 tests completed. For the fourth consecutive day. new cases have exceeded recovered cases. The most recent seven-day average for new cases was 1083, up from 1109 the previous seven-day period. Locally, there are 428 new cases in Toronto, 244 in Peel and 149 in York Region. 35,264 vaccinations were completed yesterday and as of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 978,797 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.
Spike in Hamilton
There was a significant spike in new COVID cases in Hamilton and Halton reported Tuesday. Hamilton Public Health reported 98 new cases—the largest single unadjusted day’s count since December and a big increase over yesterday’s 30 cases.
A COVID-19 workplace outbreak has been declared at the West 5th Campus of St. Joseph’s Healthcare. Four support staff workers have tested positive for COVID-19 and are now self-isolating at home. The outbreak at Hamilton Health Sciences General Hospital added six new cases, and the outbreak at Supercuts in Waterdown added two more bringing the total there to six—three staff and three customers. Mohawk College reported one case involving a student in the Stoney Creek campus.
Halton Public Health reported 70 new cases— compared to yesterday’s count of 34. There were 26 new cases in Oakville, 21 in Milton, 17 in Burlington and six in Halton Hills.