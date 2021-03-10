Mystery surrounding Arvin Avenue Shooting suspects
As Hamilton police continue to search for a couple sought in the fatal shooting of Tyler Pratt and the wounding of a woman new details are emerging about the wanted couple.
Oliver Karafa, 28-years-old, and Yun (Lucy) Lu Li, 25-years-old, are wanted for 1st Degree Murder. Both suspects reside in Toronto and police believe they have left the area. Published reports say both suspects came from privileged backgrounds. Karafa is of Slovenian background and in the past was convicted of drunk driving when he slammed into a pole on Mount Pleasant Ave. in 2012, killing his passenger. He was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison.
Li’s mother, Winnie, is a powerful businesswoman and preeminent player in the Chinese-Canadian community. Li is a triplet and are said to have been social media influencers. Li and Karafa apparently met while in high school in Toronto.
Hamilton Police have recovered the vehicles believed to have been involved in the incident and are seeking to locate Karafa and Li. Anyone with information is asked not to approach the individuals and notify police.
Police continue to encourage those with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Karafa and Li to please contact Det. David Tsuchida by calling 905-546-4123. To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com