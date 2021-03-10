Local COVID cases return to normal levels after Tuesday’s spikes
Local COVID case counts dropped back to more normal levels after big spikes in both Hamilton and Halton yesterday. Hamilton Public Health reported 47 cases –less than half yesterday’s 98 cases. It was a similar case in Halton where 33 cases were reported compared to Tuesday’s 70. There were no new deaths reported in either Hamilton or Halton, and no new outbreaks.
Ontario is reporting 1,316 cases of COVID19 and 16 deaths reported. Over 54,100 tests completed. For the fourth consecutive day. new cases have exceeded recovered cases. The most recent seven-day average for new cases was 1083, up from 1109 the previous seven-day period. Locally, there are 428 new cases in Toronto, 244 in Peel and 149 in York Region. 35,264 vaccinations were completed yesterday and as of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 978,797 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.