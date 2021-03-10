City Vaccine hotline closed

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

The City of Hamilton’s beleaguered hotline for booking vaccination appointments has been temporarily closed. Next week the Province’s online booking system will be open and that will take some of the load off the city’s telephone system which quickly became overwhelmed with calls. One the online system is in place the City telephone hotline will reopen to serve those who do not have access to the online system.

Public Health is asking that residents not choose another option on the hotline, the other lines are reserved for those looking to book testing appointments and need urgent access. These staff are not able to answer questions about vaccine appointments.

Next steps for those residents who have called to register for a COVID-19 vaccine and who have not received a call back:

If you have already registered

• Call-backs for appointments will continue through to March 14th at 4 p.m. It is important that residents answer phone calls when they are called back.

• Call-backs will discontinue after March 14th at 4 p.m.

• Beginning March 15th, those who have not received a call back are encouraged to use the online booking tool to book an appointment. Booking instructions and a link will be found at www.hamilton.ca/VaccineBooking.

The hotline will reopen on March 15th at 8:30 a.m. and will be available to those who don’t have the ability to book online.

QUICK FACTS

• All vaccination planning is based on and contingent on available COVID-19 vaccine supply.

• Vaccination roll-out is based on the prioritization framework as determined by Provincial guidelines.

• It is vital that members of the public, even those who have been vaccinated, ensure that public health measures still be practiced until it is safe and said to be safe by the health professionals in all levels of government. Public health measures include:

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

• Read more about Ontario’s COVID vaccination program.

• Red more about Hamilton Vaccinations.