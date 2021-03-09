Stoney Creek fire sparks large emergency response, one hour road closure
A fire at an abandoned house at the corner of Centennial Parkway and Barton Street in Stoney Creek sparked a large emergency response with four fire trucks, multiple other fire vehicles, and police on the scene for over an hour.
Emergency crews were called at 6:50PM on Monday March 8 after a pedestrian spotted flames coming from the back of a fenced off abandoned house across from the Centennial Food Basics plaza.
Crews quickly responded, closing Barton Street to contain the fire, which was concentrated at the back of the building. The damage was estimated at $200,000.
The fire is believed to have been started by squatters. Squatters are individuals who occupy property to which they have no legal claim. They are often homeless people who seek shelter in abandoned buildings. The practice is illegal.
However, there were no individuals in the house when emergency crews arrived and no charges have been laid.