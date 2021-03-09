Public input is being sought on the future design of Aldershot’s Bridgeview Playground
As part of its routine update and renewal of older playground equipment, the City is planning to replace the equipment in Bridgeview Park within two years.
Bridgeview is located in the far west end of Aldershot. It is a small, isolated park but particularly important to its somewhat unique neighbourhood.
Residents who want to comment on the proposed new playground may complete an online survey by clicking here: up to March 26th.
The existing playground equipment at Bridgeview is 18 years old. Replacement, including design, supply and installation will cost $180,000.
The new playground will include a variety of junior and senior equipment suitable for children 18 months to 12 years old.
According to its website, the City wants to ensure that all its playgrounds meet or exceed the most current CSA safety standards as well as the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act.
By Rick Craven