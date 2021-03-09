Mohawk College to deliver training for Ontario correctional officer recruits
Mohawk College is launching a new provincial pilot project in collaboration with the Ministry of the Solicitor General and The Correctional Services Recruitment and Training Centre, providing foundational training for correctional officer recruits.
Virtual program
The new project, starting this week, will involve an 18-month virtual training program in which Mohawk College provides instruction on complex topics in foundational training subjects, such as human rights, communication, de-escalation, mental health and anti-racism issues. The Correctional Services Recruitment and Training Centre, located in Hamilton, will continue to provide the skills-based practical and experiential training components of correctional officer recruit development.
“Mohawk College has significant experience in the successful delivery of accessible, rapid skills training across a number of sectors and throughout a number of jurisdictions,” said Alison Horton, Mohawk College Vice President, Academic. “We are eager to support the Correctional Services Recruitment and Training Centre to provide new recruits across the province with foundational skills training that will assist them in dealing with sensitive and complex situations in their work. This pilot project represents an opportunity to help public safety employees gain important professional development skills that can serve them well as they pursue their challenging careers.”
Remote access will allow cross-province participation
Mohawk College designed a remote/virtual learning environment to present the ministry’s training curriculum to effectively deliver the program and increase access to participation for people across the province. As the instruction of these courses is being delivered virtually, the program can help to reduce both financial and geographic barriers to recruitment and employment and makes it more accessible for participants across the province, including Northern Ontario.
Said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. “Leveraging Mohawk College’s expertise in curriculum design and virtual learning, alongside the ministry’s strength in experiential, skills-based training will help increase access to participation and encourage more people to consider a career that contributes to the safety and well-being of our communities.”
Commented Mohawk College Dean of Health Sciences, Wendy Lawson. “A core element of our mandate is to develop relevant and accessible training options for everyone and this program demonstrates a focus on graduate success, community integration and partnerships.”
