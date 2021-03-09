COVID cases in Ontario top 1100
Ontario is reporting 1,185 cases of COVID19 and six deaths. Nearly 33,300 tests were completed. Locally, there are 343 new cases in Toronto, 235 in Peel and 105 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 31,000 people were vaccinated, bringing the total number of shots delivered to 943,533.
Outbreak at St. Joe’s West 5th
A COVID-19 workplace outbreak has been declared at the West 5th Campus of St. Joseph’s Healthcare. Four support staff workers have tested positive for COVID-19 and are now self-isolating at home. Hamilton Public Health and St. Joe’s Infection Prevention & Control and Occupational Health & Safety teams have conducted contact tracing. Staff members considered at risk have been sent home to self-isolate. The affected staff members provide no patient care, and had no interaction with patients or visitors. Neither the vaccine clinic nor services have been impacted at the West 5th Campus.
COVID cases reported by Hamilton Public Health dropped to 30 after a count of 79 cases on Sunday. There were no deaths reported. and one death. The outbreak at the Salvation Army Men’s Shelter on York Boulevard added two new cases bringing the total there to 59—47 residents and 12 staff. New outbreaks included Scharringa Greenhouses involving three staff; Supercuts in Waterdown—2 customers, and Queensdale Elementary School where three students tested positive.
Halton Public Health reported 34 new cases—6 each in Oakville, Halton Hills and Burlington, and 16 in Milton.