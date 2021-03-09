Big spikes in local COVID cases
There was a significant spike in new COVID cases in Hamilton and Halton reported today. Hamilton Public Health reported 98 new cases—the largest single unadjusted day’s count since December and a big increase over yesterday’s 30 cases.
A COVID-19 workplace outbreak has been declared at the West 5th Campus of St. Joseph’s Healthcare. Four support staff workers have tested positive for COVID-19 and are now self-isolating at home. The outbreak at Hamilton Health Sciences General Hospital added six new cases, and the outbreak at Supercuts in Waterdown added two more bringing the total there to six—three staff and three customers.
Halton Public Health reported 70 new cases— compared to yesterday’s count of 34. There were 26 new cases in Oakville, 21 in Milton, 17 in Burlington and six in Halton Hills.
Ontario new case count at 1185
Ontario is reporting 1,185 cases of COVID19 and six deaths. Nearly 33,300 tests were completed. Locally, there are 343 new cases in Toronto, 235 in Peel and 105 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 31,000 people were vaccinated, bringing the total number of shots delivered to 943,533.