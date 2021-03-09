26 charities receive support from Burlington Foundation Pandemic Response Fund
Burlington Foundation has announced another $146,000 in grants from the Covid-19 Pandemic Response Fund. The Pandemic Response Fund was established in March 2020 to support community-based relief efforts through four phases of granting that has taken place since early 2020. With these new grant awards, the Foundation’s Pandemic Response Fund has provided over $453,000 in grant relief to assist charities in their response efforts recognizing that this pandemic will have long-term implications for the non-profit sector.
“With the second wave of Covid-19 striking our community and driving even more demand for emergency relief, we are very pleased to provide Phase 4 funding of $146,000 to 26 local charities who are working tirelessly to help our community’s most vulnerable citizens during this time of ongoing need,” says Colleen Mulholland, President and CEO of Burlington Foundation.
Compassion Society and Community Living Burlington
The Compassion Society of Halton received $7,000 in funding. Aliya Khawari, Executive Director, commented, “The Compassion Society has been able to provide all the care and basic needs for many who have been deeply impacted by the ongoing pandemic. With mental health issues on the rise and anxiety levels in red due to social isolation and curbing of many social services – accessing food, hygiene and self-care items, clothing and other basic needs should be the last thing for people to worry about.”
The ongoing pandemic also continues to present connectivity challenges for people living with developmental disability. Community Living Burlington received $7,000 to enable the organization to continue providing virtual opportunities and meaningful connections. “During these challenging times, our agency goal is to ensure the people we support still feel connected to their community, and this funding will help us ensure that people will continue to thrive during this pandemic,” says Emily Huang, Senior Manager, Community and Resource Development.
