Mohawk College will participate in government PSW training blitz
Mohawk College will begin accepting applications to Ontario’s new accelerated training program for Personal Support Workers starting today. The program is part of the Ontario government’s $115 million announcement last week to train up to 8,200 new personal support workers (PSWs) for high-demand jobs in Ontario’s health and long-term care sectors.
Said Donna Skelly, MPP for Flamborough-Glanbrook. “Our government is building a 21st century long-term care system, and responding to the impact COVID-19 has had on seniors and their families”.
24 colleges offering training
In collaboration with Colleges Ontario, all 24 publicly assisted colleges will offer the fully funded program. It is part of the Long-Term Care Staffing Plan, which the government says one of the largest recruitment and training drives in the province’s history.
“There is a huge demand for personal support workers in our community and this program goes a long way to addressing that workforce gap”, said Ron McKerlie, President of Mohawk College. “We are ready to provide people looking for training in this field with the education and skills they need to secure meaningful jobs in the near future.”
The Accelerated PSW Training Program is a tuition-free opportunity for 6,000 new students and is expected to take only six months to complete, rather than the typical eight months. After three months of coursework, and experiential learning in a clinical setting, students will complete the final three months in paid onsite training in a long-term care home or in a home and community care environment. Registration for the program is available through the Ontario College Application Service.
The province is also offering tuition assistance to in-process PSW students who started the program at one of Ontario’s publicly-assisted colleges in January 2021. These students will be eligible to receive a $2,000 tuition grant to help them complete their studies, as well as a stipend to complete the clinical placement part of their training. More information.