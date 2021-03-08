Meghan and Harry: UK fallout from the interview

Coverage of local news has never been more important in our democratic society as the number of news voices has diminished. You can help us not only maintain the quality coverage we have been providing, but to improve it, by allowing us to being more voices and more coverage to our loyal readers and followers.

The interview between the Sussexes and Oprah Winfrey is only airing today in the UK but the British Press have already seen the interview and weighed in. The coverage so far is largely negative. The Daily Mail focused on the response from the wives of Prince Charles and Prince William who were separately photographed being driven grim=faced in London. The Mail reported the two Duchesses “bore grim expressions as they were seen driving through London this afternoon. The Mail said the two were accused by Meghan of leaking stories about her to the press while she was a senior royal. All papers were stunned by the allegation that somebody, not the Queen or Prince Phillip, discussed with Meghan the possibility of baby Archie being dark-skinned while she was carrying the baby. Harry also said that palace officials nixed an invitation by the Queen for the Sussexes to stay at Sandringham that was extended after the couple had announced they would leave Royal life.

Piers Morgan, who has been critical of Harry and Meghan, especially Mugham, over an alleged snub she delivered several years ago, called the interview a “whine-athon.” “Never have I watched a more repulsively disingenuous interview. Nor one more horrendously hypocritical or contradictory. Here we had the Duke and Duchess of Privacy flinging out the filthy family laundry for the delectation of tens of millions of people all over the world, whilst simultaneously bleating about press intrusion.”

The Times was relieved to report that whoever made the comments about Archie’s skin colour, it was thankfully not the Queen or Prince Philip, who in his younger years was especially accident -prone, Who can forget “Still throwing spears?” (question put to an Aboriginal Australian during a visit). The times also noted hopefully that there may be a chance of a reconciliation between Harry and William, at an unveiling of a statue to their mother that will take place this summer.

The Sun focused on the cancelled Sandringham visit, although in typical Sun fashion, implied the Queen had pulled back the invite on her own when in fact it was her staff that nixed the visit, although it does beg the question, “who is running the shop?”

Telegraph columnist Nick Timothy slammed the Sussexes, calling them “the perfect leaders of the new international woke elite”–writing, “victimhood, sanctimony and hypocrisy are the new markers of class in our postmodern landscape.”