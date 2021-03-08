Big spike in Ontario COVID cases
On a day when several Health units in Ontario are moving to more relaxed lockdown measures, Ontario is reporting 1,631 cases of COVID19 and nearly 38,100 tests completed. This is the highest single-day case count in over a month. There were ten deaths reported. Locally, there are 568 new cases in Toronto, 322 in Peel and 119 in York Region. Over the weekend about 50,000 people were vaccinated. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 912,486 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Hospitalizations were up by 10 to 626.
Hamilton and Halton cases rise
Hamilton Public Health reported 79 new cases on Sunday and one death. There was a new outbreak declared at Orchard Park Secondary School involving one student and one staff member. Three staff members at Red Hill Toyota also tested positive. There were five new cases reported at West Valley Suites and three more at Hamilton General Hospital Unit 5 West.
Halton Public Health reported 52 new cases—20 in Milton, 19 in Oakville 10 in Halton Hills and three in Burlington.