COVID case counts drop locally, reporting glitch in Ontario
COVID cases reported by Hamilton Public Health dropped to 30 after a count of 79 cases on Sunday. There were no deaths reported. and one death. The outbreak at the Salvation Army Men’s Shelter on York Boulevard added two new cases bringing the total there to 59—47 residents and 12 staff. New outbreaks included Scharringa Greenhouses involving three staff; Supercuts in Waterdown—2 customers, and Queensdale Elementary School where three students tested positive.
Halton Public Health reported 34 new cases—6 each in Oakville, Halton Hills and Burlington, and 16 in Milton.
Reporting issue skewed Ontario totals
Ontario reported 1,631 cases of COVID19 and nearly 38,100 tests completed, but later issued a statement that said the high total was the result of a data catch-up from previous reporting. There were ten deaths reported. Locally, there are 568 new cases in Toronto, 322 in Peel and 119 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 912,486 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Hospitalizations were up by 10 to 626.