British media and Royal Family gearing up for tonight’s interview with Harry and Meghan

With just hours to go before the CBS interview between Oprah Winfrey and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the British press, and apparently Buckingham Palace are in full attack mode. The Daily Mail’s front page story has Queen Elizabeth making a speech on Commonwealth Day (Who knew there was such a day?) Wrote the Mail. “Focusing on the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the monarch spoke of using technology that ‘transcends boundaries or division’ and how there has been a ‘deeper appreciation’ of the need to connect to others during the Covid-19 crisis. She also praised the ‘selfless dedication to duty’ seen across the Commonwealth, particularly on the front line. Senior royals including the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined forces to appear in the special BBC One program on Sunday As Harry and Meghan were due to be seen focusing on their own experiences of life inside the monarchy, the Queen, who is Head of the Commonwealth, used her Commonwealth Day message to highlight the ‘friendship, spirit of unity and achievements’ around the world and the benefits of working together in the fight against the virus. ‘The testing times experienced by so many have led to a deeper appreciation of the mutual support and spiritual sustenance we enjoy by being connected to others,’ she said.

The Times of London sniffs, “The Queen will not watch the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, which courtiers have branded a “circus”. They warned that they are prepared to retaliate with fresh disclosures about the couple’s behaviour if they attack the monarchy. The Queen will ignore the interview…”

The normally cheeky Sun contrasted the loyalty of William and Kate to that of the Sussexes. “The Queen commended the nation’s “selfless dedication to duty” in her Commonwealth speech today – just hours before Harry and Meghan’s bombshell Oprah tell-all interview. Loyal William, Kate, Prince Charles, Camilla and Sophie Wessex all rallied around the 94-year old Monarch during the hour-long broadcast from Windsor castle.

For it’s part, The Murdoch-owned Telegraph dipped into history, reminding their readers that Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson did a TV interview, but were extremely circumspect in their references to the Royal family.

Brits wont see the interview until tomorrow, but the British media will give them all the details as soon as they wake up tomorrow.