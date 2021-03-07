HALTON SENIORS 80-PLUS CAN BOOK COVID VACCINATION APPOINTMENTS
Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can book their appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.
Clinics are by appointment only (please no walk-ins) and must be booked online through Halton Region’s booking system or through 311 if assistance is required. Please do not call clinic locations directly; bookings can only be made through Halton Region.
- Gellert Community Centre, 10241 Eighth Line, Georgetown
- St. Volodymyr Cultural Centre, 1280 Dundas Street, Oakville
- Compass Point Bible Church, 1500 Kerns Road, Burlington
- FirstOntario Arts Centre Milton, 1010 Main Street East, Milton
- Joseph Brant Hospital 1245 Lakeshore Road, Burlington located at the hospital’s Pandemic Response Unit (PRU), which can be accessed through the South Tower Main Entrance off Lakeshore Road)
These are the initial sites and additional locations may be identified as required.
“Getting more vulnerable populations vaccinated is a major step towards achieving community immunity and preventing severe illness from COVID-19,” says Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Medical Officer of Health. “While we continue to focus on vaccinations for priority populations identified by the Province, please be patient and prepared to be vaccinated when it is your turn. Please make sure you are accessing accurate information on vaccine safety and effectiveness, including information on our website.”
Pandemic Response Unite (PRU)
“The PRU was built in partnership with Halton Region and the City of Burlington to meet the evolving healthcare needs of our community and the surrounding area during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Eric Vandewall, President and CEO of Joseph Brant Hospital. “The flexible and innovative design of the PRU allows us to easily reconfigure the PRU to now become as a vaccination clinic, and possibly a designated vaccination centre in future. This valuable resource will help us respond to where the need is greatest at this time: helping protect those most at risk and minimizing virus spread.”
Watch this video which explains the process.