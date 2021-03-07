Spike in Ontario COVID cases
Ontario is reporting 1,299 cases of COVID19 and 15 deaths. The case count is the highest single day count in a month. Nearly 46,600 tests were completed. Locally, there are 329 new cases in Toronto, 192 in Peel and 116 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 30,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered for a total of 890,604 to date.
Local case counts
Hamilton’s daily COVID case count was down to 35 Saturday after the spike on Friday that saw 64 cases reported. There was one death reported. Bringing the total deaths in Hamilton to 286. The outbreak at the Hamilton Detention Centre continued to add new cases with three more reported, bringing the total cases in the facility to 70=51 inmates and 19 staff. There was a new outbreak reported at the Meadows Long Term Care Facility where one staff member tested positive.
Halton Public Health reported 39 new cases—14 each in Milton and Oakville, six in Burlington and five in Halton Hills. There were no deaths reported in Halton. Vaccination registrations for persons over 80 years of age are now being accepted. For more information visit here. https://bayobserver.ca/2021/03/06/halton-seniors-80-plus-can-book-covid-vaccination-appointments/