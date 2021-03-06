Hamilton police nab two in a string of pharmacy hold-ups
Hamilton Police have made two arrests in relation to a recent string of armed Pharmacy robberies.
On Tuesday, December 29, 2020 and Sunday, January 3, 2021, a lone suspect robbed two east end pharmacies at gunpoint. In the second robbery, the pharmacist prevented the suspect from obtaining narcotics in the store.
On Wednesday, January 6, 2021, two male suspects, armed with handguns attended a pharmacy in Grimsby and took a large quantity of narcotics.
The spree continued on Friday, January 8, 2021 at a pharmacy in Binbrook, on Monday, January 18, 2021 at a pharmacy in Dundas and also on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at a pharmacy on the west mountain. In each instance, the two suspects were armed with handguns and made threats to employees. They were able to obtain a large quantity of narcotics.
In early February, Hamilton Police executed search warrants at four separate residences in Hamilton. Police recovered stolen narcotics, evidence of the robberies and other evidence indicative of drug trafficking.
Arrested
Scott Royal-Thomas Anderson, 345 of Hamilton faces robbery and parole charges as does 25 -year-old Dylan Wayne Macdonald.
Anyone with information that can assist in this investigation are asked to call Detective Constable Wayne Potter 905-540-6342, Detective Constable Matt Robinson or Detective Sergeant Andrea Torrie 905-546-2991.
To provide information anonymously please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at Crimestoppers. .