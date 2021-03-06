Local and Provincial COVID case counts lower
Hamilton’s daily COVID case count was down to 35 Saturday after the spike on Friday that saw 64 cases reported. There was one death reported. Bringing the total deaths in Hamilton to 286. The outbreak at the Hamilton Detention Centre continued to add new cases with three more reported, bringing the total cases in the facility to 70=51 inmates and 19 staff. There was a new outbreak reported at the Meadows Long Term Care Facility where one staff member tested positive.
Halton Public Health reported 39 new cases—14 each in Milton and Oakville, six in Burlington and five in Halton Hills. There were no deaths reported in Halton. Vaccination registrations for persons over 80 years of age are now being accepted. For more information visit here.
Ontario drops below 1000 cases
Ontario was back below the 1000 mark today with its daily COVID case count. There were 990 new cases reported and six deaths. That marks the lowest daily death count since October 28. Locally, there are 284 new cases in Toronto, 173 in Peel and 82 in York Region. Yesterday, nearly 40,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered bringing the total number of shots in Ontario to 860,000. 270,000 people have been fully vaccinated.. There are 643 COVID patients in Ontario’s hospitals and 280 of them are ICU patients.