Spikes in COVID cases in Hamilton and across province
Hamilton Public Health reported a spike of 30 new cases of COVID in the last 24 hours. There were 64 cases confirmed compared to 34 on Thursday—the highest single-day case count in a month. There were no deaths reported. There were some new outbreaks involving one or two new cases. Hillfield Strathallan College reported two students testing positive, as were two students at St.Michael Catholic Elementary School. The outbreak at the Hamilton Detention Centre added another four cases bringing the total there to 67==48 inmates and 19 staff.
Halton Public Health reported 27 new cases-down from yesterday’s 52 and no deaths.
After several days that saw new COVID cases in Ontario dip below 1000, Ontario is reporting 1,250 cases of COVID19. There were 22 additional deaths reported, the highest daily count in more than a week. Over 64,700 tests were completed. Locally, there are 337 new cases in Toronto, 167 in Peel and 129 in York Region. Hospitalizations dropped to 643—the lowest number this year. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 820,714 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.